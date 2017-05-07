TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan police have arrested a 42-year-old man from Shimane Prefecture for allegedly threatening actress Yuri Nakae via her website, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Apr. 5).

In December of last year and January, the suspect, a newspaper deliveryman living in Izumo City, allegedly sent two email messages to Nakae, 43, via her website that included the text “die” along with a photograph of her and obscene content.

The suspect, who has been charged with making threats, has admitted to sending the messages. “But there was nothing threatening about them,” the suspect was quoted by the Yoyogi Police Station in denying the charges.

The man, who is not an acquaintance of the victim, emerged as a suspect after police examined his email address. He was arrested on April 29.