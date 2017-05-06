Saitama cops: Girl, 14, jumps to death from bridge in apparent suicide

SAITAMA (TR) – A teenage girl jumped to her death from a footbridge in an apparent suicide in Kawaguchi City on Friday, reports TV Asahi (May 5).

At around 8 a.m., the girl, 14, was found collapsed and bleeding from her ears below the pedestrian overpass at an intersection, Saitama Prefectural Police said.

A bike and bag were found at the scene belonging to the student, a middle school student in her third year. She was transported to a hospital where her death was confirmed.

The student wrote about relationship problems in a note found in her bag, but an official at her school indicated there are no signs that she was bullied.

Police investigating the case believe the student intentionally jumped off the crossing to take her life.