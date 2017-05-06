Nun from Japan arrested in Argentina over alleged rapes involving deaf children

ARGENTINA (TR) – Police have arrested a Catholic nun from Japan as a part of an investigation into dozens of alleged sexual assaults of deaf school children, local media reported on Friday, reports TV Asahi (May 5).

On Thursday, prosecutors charged Kumiko Kosaka, 42, with assisting Catholic priests in the sexual abuse of children and other crimes at the Antonio Provolo Institute, a facility for children who are deaf or hearing-impaired, located in the Mendoza province.

“I am innocent,” said Kosaka, who has Argentine citizenship but was born in Japan, at a hearing held in Mendoza on Thursday.

According to local media, at least 27 boys and girls, aged between 4 and 17, were sexually abused at the facility between 2005 and 2016. Last year, police arrested priests Horacio Corbacho and Nicola Corradi and three other men, all school employees, on suspicion of sexual abuse of children.

Kosaka worked at the institute between 2004 and 2012. She had been wanted in the case since the end of March. After surrendering to authorities in Buenos Aires, she was transferred to Mendoza on Thursday.

According to the Associated Press, Kosaka came under scrutiny after a former student claimed the nun used a diaper to cover up a hemorrhage following a rape by Corbacho.