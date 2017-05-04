Ehime cops hunt for woman after stabbing leaves 2 elderly persons hurt

EHIME (TR) – Police are hunting for a woman in connection with a stabbing that left an elderly woman and her son injured at a home in Imabari City on Wednesday, reports Jiji Press (May 3).

At around 9 a.m., police were tipped off about an incident at a municipal housing block in the city. Officers arriving at a first-floor residence found Yukie Okamoto, 92, with a stab wound to her chest. Her son, 70-year-old Hisayuki, had suffered a stab wound to his back.

The victims, both conscious at the time, were transported to a hospital to receive treatment for injuries not considered life-threatening.

According to Hisayuki, an elderly woman, who is not an acquaintance, committed the stabbing and fled the scene. He exited the residence into the corridor in seeking help and found a passerby who alerted emergency services. A knife believed to have been used in the crime was found at the scene by police.

Police are searching for the woman on suspicion of attempted murder.

The location of the residence is 400 meters from a residence where a woman, 81, was found stabbed to death on April 26. Police are investigating whether there is a connection between the two incidents.