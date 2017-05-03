Niigata cops: Elderly man sets car on fire with 2 persons inside

NIIGATA (TR) – Niigata Prefectural Police have arrested an elderly man for allegedly setting a vehicle on fire with two persons inside in Nagaoka City, reports TBS News (May 2).

At 10:00 a.m. on Monday.Fumiyoshi Kobayashi, 71, allegedly used at lighter to set the passenger vehicle ablaze at a stoplight in the Shincho area. The two men, one aged in his 80s and another in his 70s, were uninjured after escaping from the car. Kobayashi suffered minor burns to his legs.

Kobayashi, who has been charged with attempted murder, denies the charges. “I was fidgeting with a lighter when a fire ended up breaking out,” he said, adding, “I want to die.”

Prior to the incident, the trio, who are members of a snow-melting union, were traveling to a bank to investigate unaccounted for expenditures, according to Nippon News Network (May 2).