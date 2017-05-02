Yakuza not prosecuted in Tokyo extortion case

TOKYO (TR) – Four organized crime members on Monday were not prosecuted in the alleged extortion of a male company employee last year, reports Fuji News Network (May 2).

The Tokyo District Court cited a lack of evidence against Kazuo Shiina, a 62-year-old executive of the Nagoya-based Kodo-kai, an affiliate gang of the Yamaguchi-gumi, and three other members in dropping the case, which involved the alleged extortion of the man, 74, at a gang office in the Azabu Juban area of Minato Ward in August 2016.

The suspects subsequently obtained 300,000 yen in cash and a check for 2.5 million yen from the victim. In carrying out the crime, one of the suspects allegedly announced the name of their gang and said, “Things will go south for you if you make us angry.”

The alleged extortion was carried out by the gang members under the pretext of recovery of a 1.5-million yen debt owed by the victim.