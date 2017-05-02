Tokyo cops nab yakuza in ¥5 million extortion of company employee

CHIBA (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a member of an organized crime group in the extortion of a male company employee last year, reports TBS News (May 1).

In December, Junichi Yoshida, a 58-year-old executive in the Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi, and two other persons allegedly extorted 5 million yen from the employee, aged in his 30s, at a coffee shop in Chiba Prefecture.

According to police, the suspects carried out the crime under the pretext of collecting a debt, with Yoshida showing the victim his business card as a means of making a threat.

Yoshida generally admits to the allegations. However, he expressed doubt with one aspect of the police’s version of events. That aspect was not revealed.