Man found beneath platform at Osaka station later confirmed dead

May 2, 2017 Tokyo Reporter Staff Daily News, Japan, News, Osaka

A man found collapsed beneath a platform at JR Imamiya Station on Saturday was later confirmed dead
A man found collapsed beneath a platform at JR Imamiya Station on Saturday was later confirmed dead (YouTube)

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have launched an investigation following the discovery of the body of a man beneath a station platform in Naniwa Ward on Saturday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Apr. 29).

At 5:25 a.m., a driver of the Osaka Loop Line saw the body of the man lying face-up beneath a platform and at the edge of the trackbed at JR Imamiya Station.

The man, later identified as a company worker from Toyonaka City, was later confirmed dead at a nearby hospital.

According to the Naniwa Police Station, the man, whose personal belongings were still intact, had suffered head injuries.

Police are now investigating what led to the man’s death.

Facebook Comments
Tokyo Hentai Club