Man found beneath platform at Osaka station later confirmed dead

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have launched an investigation following the discovery of the body of a man beneath a station platform in Naniwa Ward on Saturday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Apr. 29).

At 5:25 a.m., a driver of the Osaka Loop Line saw the body of the man lying face-up beneath a platform and at the edge of the trackbed at JR Imamiya Station.

The man, later identified as a company worker from Toyonaka City, was later confirmed dead at a nearby hospital.

According to the Naniwa Police Station, the man, whose personal belongings were still intact, had suffered head injuries.

Police are now investigating what led to the man’s death.