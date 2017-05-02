Drunk American accused of assault prior to ANA flight from Narita

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested a 44-year-old American male after an assault incident prior to the departure of an All Nippon Airways international flight on Monday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (May 1).

At around 5:00 p.m., the American, who was drunk at the time, struck multiple passengers inside the cabin of the Boeing plane prior to departure from Narita International Airport for Los Angeles.

After being taken off the flight, the suspect then allegedly used both hands to strangle a male ANA employee, causing scratches the victim’s face. Chiba police subsequently arrested the American on charges of assault resulting in injury.

The injuries to the employee are expected to require one week to heal.

According to ANA, the flight had already been delayed due to a thunderstorm at the time of the incident. The plane eventually departed about one hour and 40 minutes behind schedule.