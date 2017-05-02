Disabled man claims Kansai bar employees swindled him out of ¥15 million

NARA (TR) – Several nightclub employees in the Kansai area allegedly took advantage of a disabled man in swindling him out of nearly 15 million yen, the contents of a criminal complaint have revealed, reports NHK (May 1).

According to the complaint, the man, aged in his 40s, was pulled into a “snack” hostess club by a female street tout near JR Nara Station in Nara City in August of 2014. Several employees then took the man to a number of other nightlife locations.

The man, who suffers from a mental disability, was subsequently charged an exorbitant sum of roughly 800,000 yen, which he paid via a cash withdrawal at a convenience store ATM.

The same employees then allegedly called upon the man to return to the establishments in Nara and other similar businesses in the Kita Shinchi entertainment area of Osaka over an extended period. For each of the visits, he was again charged exorbitant sums of money.

According to the complaint, the man lost a total of 14.2 million yen to the employees.

Through the support of a lawyer, the man submitted a criminal complaint against the employees, who are not named, to Nara Prefectural Police in late October. Police have since launched an investigation into the matter on suspicion of quasi-fraud due to the man’s low ability to make proper judgments.