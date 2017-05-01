Tokyo cops: Skeletal remains found in Hachioji residence

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation following the discovery of skeletal remains in the residence of a woman in Hachioji City, reports TBS News (Apr. 29).

At just after 11:00 a.m., a man, aged in his 50s, telephoned police to report that his wife was dead. Officers arriving at the residence, located in the Nakacho area, and found the remains, likely belonging to the woman, aged in her 40s, atop a sofa in the living room.

The man and his wife had been living apart. He told police he had not seen her for several years. She had also been out of touch for an extended period, he added.

The case is being treated as the result of foul play. Police are now working to confirm the identity of the body. The results of an autopsy will be used to determine the cause of death.