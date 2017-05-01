Elderly man drowns while gathering shellfish in Ibaraki

IBARAKI (TR) – An elderly man drowned while gathering shellfish in waist-deep waters off Kamisu City on Sunday, reports NHK (Apr. 30).

Authorities received a report at around 10:30 p.m. saying Konosu Takaichi, 81, was drowning about 20 meters off the coast.

Takaichi died after he was pulled ashore in an unconscious state by a male acquaintance and transported to a hospital, according to Mainichi Broadcasting System (Apr. 30).

Takaichi had been gathering shellfish with family and friends since 10 a.m. in waist-deep water, authorities said.

Police are questioning his family and friends about the circumstances of the case.