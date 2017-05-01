AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police are searching for a pair of men who sprayed tear gas in robbing 7 million yen in cash from employees of a chain of sex parlors in Nagoya early Saturday, reports NHK (Apr. 29).

At around 1:30 a.m., the two assailants sprayed two managers from a chain of fuzoku parlors on a road in front of a branch of Juroku Bank, located in the Matsubara area of Naka Ward, and stole a duffle bag containing 7 million yen in cash. The perpetrators then fled the scene on foot heading southwest.

Prior to the incident, the employees were in the process of depositing the money, which was proceeds from 10 parlors of the chain, into a safe. One of the managers jostled with the assailants and suffered a slight knee injury.

According to police, the assailants were both dressed entirely in black and wearing ski masks. One of the perpetrators is described as having a solid frame and standing up to 180 centimeters in height. The other is of slight building and approximately 170 centimeters tall. They are wanted on suspicion of robbery.