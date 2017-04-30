German police arrest 2 Japanese nationals in $2.5 million drug trafficking probe

BERLIN (TR) – Police here have arrested two Japanese nationals and one American as a part of an investigation into the trafficking of illegal drugs valued at more than 2 million euros on an underground internet site, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Apr. 30), citing local media.

According to police, the two Japanese, a male, 43, and a female, 40, and the American, a 39-year-old male, are alleged to have brokered about 20,000 transactions for the sale of cocaine and MDMA, which is also known as Ecstasy, on a site that requires special access. The total value of the transactions is estimated at 2.3 million Euros (about 2.5 million dollars).

A third Japanese national, a 38-year-old woman, is also wanted in the case. She has been placed on an international wanted list, according to Jiji Press (Apr. 30).

According to police, the Japanese man obtained the contraband while the women handled distribution to customers. The American handled accounting duties.

Searches of areas related to the suspects in Berlin have by investigators have yielded cocaine and marijuana.