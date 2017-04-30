AICHI (TR) -Aichi Prefectural Police have confirmed that a male corpse found earlier this month with multiple stab wounds at an abandoned hotel in the town of Toyoyama belongs to an Iranian national, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (Apr. 29).

On Friday, police said that the body of a 29-year-old Iranian male, was found collapsed inside a room of the abandoned Hotel Sun, located in the Toyoba area, on April 6 with stab wounds to the back.

He is believed to have been stabbed within about two days prior to the discovery. The cause of death was determined as shock from loss of blood.

Police arrived at the hotel after being tipped about a suspicious car parked in its parking lot. The Iranian was found collapsed face-down in a bathroom of one of the dozens of rooms of the two-floor hotel. Bloodstains were also found inside room and the vehicle.

According to police, there is no record for when the Iranian entered the country. He was identified after a foreign female acquaintance visited police to report him missing.

The hotel fell into ruins after its business ceased several years ago, according to a previous report.