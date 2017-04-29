Tokyo cops nab man suspected in apartment robbery

TOKYO (TR) – A man has been arrested for breaking into an apartment in Adachi Ward and stealing cash, reports TBS News (Apr. 28).

Tokyo Metropolitan Police arrested Ikki Kobayashi, 35, for allegedly grabbing the key from a post box at the residence and entering to steal about 100,000 yen in cash on March 13.

Kobayshi, who has been charged with theft, admits to the charges. “I remember very clearly. I did it,” the suspect is quoted by police.

A person resembling the suspect, who has a slender frame and stands 155 centimeters tall, was caught on security camera shoving his arm into mailboxes one after another near the crime scene, authorities said.