Tokyo cops: Man sneaks into woman’s apartment to steal key

TOKYO (TR) – A man has been arrested for allegedly stalking a woman to her apartment and breaking in before stealing her key in Hachioji City, reports Fuji News Network (Apr. 28).

Tokyo Metropolitan Police arrested Masataka Sugasawa, 25, for allegedly stalking the 21-year-old university student to her home, sneaking into her unlocked room and stealing her key on April 9.

Sugasawa has admitted to the charges. “I wanted to see a cute girl sleeping and her underwear,” the suspect is quoted by police.

An investigator camped out in front of the student’s apartment after she filed a report when she found that her key was missing. Sugasawa was apprehended after he eventually emerged and attempted to unlock her door.

Police are weighing additional charges after discovering four keys as well as several pairs of women’s underwear in Sugasawa’s home.