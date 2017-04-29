Aichi cops: Corpse found in burned-out vehicle

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police have launched an investigation following the discovery of a corpse inside a burned-out vehicle in Okazaki City, reports TV Asahi (Apr. 28).

At 3:20 a.m. on Friday, a male passerby alerted emergency services about a vehicle on fire along the embankment of a road in the Takahashicho. After a fire crew arriving at the scene extinguished the blaze in about 40 minutes, a charred corpse was found in the driver’s seat.

According to police, the person is of unknown gender. The case is being treated as the result of foul play or a suicide, according to Nippon News Network (Apr. 28).

Police are now seeking to identify the body. An autopsy will be used to determine the cause of death.