Tokyo cops: Woman found collapsed in Sumida apartment later confirmed dead

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation following the discovery of the body of a 33-year-old woman inside her residence in Sumida Ward, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (Apr. 28).

On Thursday at 5:30 p.m., a boy, 8, found his mother collapsed inside the kitchen of their residence, located in the Bunka area. She was later confirmed dead at a nearby hospital.

According to the Mukojima Police Station, the body of the body of the woman did not have any external wounds. As well, she was not suffering from a chronic disease.

The woman and her son shared the residence with her husband and another son. The front door and windows were locked at the time of the discovery.

The results of an autopsy scheduled for Friday will be used to determine the cause of death. Police are treating the case as a natural death or the result of foul play.