TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are seeking the help of the public in locating a man suspected of swindling an elderly woman out of 500,000 yen last year, reports TBS News (Apr. 13).

In December, the woman, a 79-year-old resident of Kita Ward, received a telephone call from a person claiming to be from a department store that said her credit cards were being abused by a third party. The caller added that a person from the Japanese Banker’s Association would collect her existing cards.

After the suspect arrived at the woman’s residence to collect four bank cards, he allegedly withdrew 500,000 yen in cash from an ATM in Itabashi Ward.

An image released by police shows the suspect wearing a dark business suit, necktie and glasses. He is believed to be aged in his 40s or 50s. His whereabouts are sought on suspicion of fraud.

Persons with information on the case are advised to call the Akabane Police Station at 03-3903-0110.