NAGANO (TR) – Nagano Prefectural Police have arrested a 49-year-old woman for allegedly striking her mother, who later died, in the village of Nozawa Onsen, reports NHK (Apr. 14).

Sometime between Wednesday night and Thursday morning, Hitomi Maeda, a resident of Matsumoto City, is alleged to have used her hands to repeatedly slap the face of her mother, 79-year-old Kazuko, at the residence of the victim located in the Toyosato area.

Kazuko, who lived alone, was transported to a hospital after being found collapsed and bleeding from her head in the first-floor living room at around 9:00 on Thursday. She was later confirmed dead.

After an investigation was launched, police arrested Hitomi on charges of assault resulting in injury later on Thursday. “I hit her [Wednesday] night. The next morning, she was collapsed,” the suspect told police in admitting the allegations.