Gifu cops: Woman stabbed husband to death

GIFU (TR) – Gifu Prefectural Police have arrested a 74-year-old woman in the stabbing death of her husband at the residence they share in Minokamo City, reports TV Asahi (Apr. 13).

At around 11:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Hideko Terai allegedly used a kitchen knife to stab her husband Sadao, 77, in his left chest with a knife. Officers responding to a call from the husband’s daughter found the knife lodged in the victim’s chest. He was confirmed dead shortly thereafter.

Police arrested Hideko on suspicion of attempted murder after she admitted to stabbing her husband. According to police, the victim had been suffering from an undisclosed illness.

Police plan to change the charges against the suspect to murder.