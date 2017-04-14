Fukui cops: Woman dies after assault by boyfriend

FUKUI (TR) – Fukui Prefectural Police have arrested a 41-year-old man in the beating death of his girlfriend in Sabae City, reports TV Asahi (Apr. 14).

On Sunday, Ryuichi Kokaji is alleged to have repeatedly kicked his girlfriend, Miho Masuda, a 41-year-old beautician, at the residence they share. The following day, Masuda was confirmed dead at a hospital.

Following the incident, the suspect falsely told emergency personnel that Masuda had been injured in accident. However, an examination of the victim’s body revealed inconsistencies with his testimony.

Officers from the Sabae Police Station on Wednesday arrested Kokaji on charges of manslaughter. The suspect admits to the allegations.