Fukui cops nab city staffer in ’07 theft of women’s underwear

FUKUI (TR) – A male city employee has been arrested for breaking into the home of a woman in Fukui City and stealing her underwear ten years ago, reports Fuji News Network (Apr. 13).

On a night in September of 2007, Takayoshi Kato, 47, an employee of the government of Fukui City, allegedly broke into the home of the woman, aged in her 30s. “Don’t make a sound,” he threatened before assaulting her and stealing several undergarments from the premises.

Fukui Prefectual Police have charged Kato, who currently works at the Fukui City Museum of Natural History, with robbery and breaking and entering. He generally admits to the charges, according to the Yomiuri Shimbun (Apr. 13).

Working off provided information and evidence left at the crime scene, police eventually targeted Kato as a person of interest. His arrest comes five months before the expiry of the statute of limitations in the case.

A representative of the city said, “The facts of the case will be investigated and confirmed, and [the matter] will be dealt with strictly.”

Kato joined the city as an employee at a tax office in April of 1993.