Chiba cops: Corpse found in burned-out van in Kashiwa

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have launched an investigation following the discovery of a corpse inside a burned-out vehicle in Kashiwa City, reports TV Asahi (Apr. 13).

At 6:30 a.m., emergency services received a tip about a white van on fire on a road in the Fujigaya area. After a fire crew arriving at the scene and extinguished the blaze in one hour and 20 minutes, the body was found in the passenger seat.

Due to damage to the body, the gender and approximate age were not known. The fire is believed to have originated inside the vehicle.

Police have not been able to reach the registered owner of the vehicle since the discovery. The case is being treated as the result of foul play or a suicide.

The location of the discovery is about 2.5 kilometers from Nishi-Shiroi Station.