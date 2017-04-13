Tokyo cops search for woman suspected in ¥840,000 fraud

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are seeking the help of the public in locating a woman suspected in the swindling of an elderly person in Kita Ward out of nearly one million yen earlier this year, reports Fuji News Network (Apr. 12).

In February, the suspect posed as an employee of a department store in telephoning the victim, a woman aged in her 70s. After falsely claiming that her credit card was being abused by a third party, the suspect obtained five bank cards from the victim.

The suspect the used the cards to withdraw a total of 840,000 yen in cash from ATM machines at convenience stores.

In security camera footage released by police, the suspect is shown with long brown hair and wearing a dark jacket. Police suspect she is a member of a fraud ring that routinely poses as department store personnel in carrying out similar ruses.

Persons with information on the case are advised to call the Takinogawa Police Station at 03-3940-0110.