Ibaraki cops: Woman dies after stabbing by older brother

IBARAKI (TR) – Ibaraki Prefectural Police have arrested a 62-year-old man for allegedly stabbing his younger sister, who later died, at the residence they share in Omitama City, reports TBS News (Apr. 10).

At 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Hisao Nemoto allegedly used a kitchen knife to stab his sister, 56-year-old Satoko, dozens of times in the abdomen.

After the incident, the suspect telephoned police to report the crime. Officers arriving at the scene found Satoko unconscious. She was pronounced dead.

Hisao was seated on a bench near the entrance of the residence. Police subsequently arrested him on charges of attempted murder. He has admitted to the allegations.

Police are currently seeking a motive for the crime, and the charges against the suspect may be changed to murder.