Head of Tokyo talent agency accused of drug possession

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested the head of a Tokyo-based talent agency specializing in Korean idols for the possession of marijuana and stimulant drugs, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Apr. 13).

On Wednesday, officers from the Tokyo Airport Police Station searched the residence of Gen Sasaki, the 31-year-old director of Mad Music, and found about two grams of kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs, inside a bag and 20 grams of marijuana resin in a refrigerator.

Police also arrested a woman, 26, at the residence at the time of the raid for possession of marijuana.

Sasaki became a person of interest after he was determined to be the owner of a glasses case dropped at the Haneda Airport International Passenger Terminal in June of last year. The case contained stimulant drugs powder and a glass pipe.

Mad Music promotes Korean pop groups, including Big Bang, in Japan.