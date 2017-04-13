Foreigners suspected in theft of safe with ¥400,000 in Gunma

GUNMA (TR) – Police are hunting for a gang of three men believed to be foreigners who broke into an apartment in Ota City on Tuesday and stole a safe containing 400,000 yen in cash, reports TBS News (Apr. 11).

At around 11 a.m., the suspects broke a chain for the door with a crowbar. One of them then threatened a 25-year-old woman living there by saying, “Where’s the money?” They then snatched the safe containing the money and fled.

The woman was uninjured in the incident.

Police believe the gang specifically targeted the apartment. In November of last year, a man living at the residence filed a report with police about another break-in attempt that resulted in damage to the front door, according to TV Asahi (Apr. 12).

Police are searching for the men, two of whom are believed to be in their 20s or 30s. They were last seen wearing white gloves and white masks.