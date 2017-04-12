Tokyo cops search for 4 men in ¥100 million gold heist

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are searching for four men in the theft of gold valued at nearly 100 million yen from a shop in Taito Ward, reports TV Asahi (Apr. 11).

At just after noon on Tuesday, the four persons attacked two employees outside the shop, located in the Ueno district, and stole a bag containing 20 gold bars valued at around 94 million yen. As the suspects fled the scene, the bag was dropped nearby with the bars still inside.

Officers from the Ueno Police Station are searching for the suspects on suspicion of robbery.

Just before the incident, the two employees of the shop, located near JR Okachimachi Station, were hailing a taxi on a road to deliver the bars, weighing one kilogram each, to a customer. One of the suspects then came up from behind them and performed a drop-kick. One suspect then grabbed the bag and all four took off running.

The person carrying the bag dropped it about 20 meters from the store. It was then recovered by one of the employees. The suspects were last seen heading north.