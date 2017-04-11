Tokyo cops search for man suspected in ¥1.2 million swindle

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are seeking the help of the public in locating a man suspected of an elderly woman out of more than one million yen last month, reports TBS News (Apr. 11).

On March 9, the suspect telephoned the woman, a 79-year-old resident of Shinjuku Ward, while posing as a bank employee. After falsely claiming that someone had been misusing funds in her accounts, he obtained two cash cards from her. Over a two-day period, he then allegedly withdrew 1.2 million yen in cash from her accounts.

An image released by police shows him wearing a dark jacket with the collar pulled up near his face and carrying a black bag. Standing around 170 centimeters tall, he is believed to be aged in his early 20s. He is wanted by police on suspicion of fraud.

Persons with information on the case are advised to call the Ushigome Police Station at 03-3269-0110.