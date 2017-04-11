Tokyo cops raid yakuza HQ in Nagoya over ¥3 million extortion

AICHI (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Tuesday raided the headquarters of an organized crime group affiliated with the Yamaguchi-gumi as a part of an investigation into an extortion case, reports Fuji News Network (Apr. 11).

At 11:00 a.m., about 30 investigators entered the headquarters of the Kodo-kai, located in Nagoya’s Nakamura Ward, in search of evidence connected to the extortion of 300,000 yen in cash and a check for 2.5 million yen from man, 74, at a gang office in the Azabu Juban area of Minato Ward in August 2016.

Last week, Tokyo police arrested Kazuo Shiina, a 62-year-old executive of the Kodo-kai, and three other members.

In carrying out the crime, one of the suspects allegedly used the name of their gang in threatening the victim and said, “Things will go south for you if you make us angry.” The extortion was carried out under the pretext of recovery of a 1.5-million yen debt owed by the victim.