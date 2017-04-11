Chiba cops raid illegal pachinko parlor with suspected yakuza ties

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have busted a pachinko parlor operating illegally in Chiba City that is suspected of funding organized crime, reports TV Asahi (Apr. 10).

On Sunday night, police raided the parlor, located in a building in Chuo Ward, and arrested employee Kohei Numata, 42, and one other person for allowing wagering via cash on pachisuro (pachinko slot) machines considered to be in violation of the law.

During the raid, police seized 39 machines and a safe.

Numata has partially admitted to the allegations.

The parlor, which opened in the fall of last year, is suspected of providing funding to a criminal syndicate, police said.