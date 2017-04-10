Tokyo cops: Body found under floor of residence had been stabbed

TOKYO (TR) – A body likely belonging to a woman and found under the floor of a residence in Suginami Ward over the weekend had been stabbed, a case that police are investigating as murder, reports Nippon News Network (Apr. 10).

On Sunday, police entering the residence, located in the Shimizu area, found the body, heavily decayed and with the hands, feet and face wrapped in tape, beneath the floorboards of the kitchen.

The body had a stab wound in the left chest. Police suspect that the person had been dead for at least three months. At the time of arrival of the police, the windows and front door were locked.

Earlier that same day, the relatives Mieko Ueda, 62, who lives in the residence, contacted police after not being able to contact her since January 3. A neighbor told the network that the last time they saw the resident was also in January.

Police are now working to confirm the identity of the body and the cause of death.