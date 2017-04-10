Osaka cops: Man stabbed in chest in road rage incident in Kishiwada

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested a 65-year-old man for allegedly stabbing the driver of a vehicle after he honked his horn, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Apr. 6).

At around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Manjiro Yamamoto allegedly stabbed the left chest of the man, a 32-year-old resident of Izumi City, with a 15-centimeter-long screwdriver on a road in the Habucho area of Kishiwada City.

Police arrived at the scene after the victim’s wife alerted police, who arrested Yamamoto at the scene on charges of attempted murder. The victim was transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

Yamamoto denies the allegations. “My intention was to threaten, not kill,” the suspect is quoted by the Kishiwada Police Station.

Prior to the incident, Yamamoto had been driving his vehicle along the road when the victim began honking his horn. “I was going to listen to his reasoning [for honking the horn],” the suspect said, “but I stabbed him with the screwdriver after we jostled.”