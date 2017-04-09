Tokyo cops round up 20 girls in citywide ‘JK’ sweep

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Friday carried out a citywide sweep of illicit parlors employing school girls in advance of legislation that will restrict the hiring of minors, reports Nippon News Network (Apr. 9).

Members of investigative teams and volunteers took 20 girls, aged as young as 15, into protective custody during a patrol through four entertainment districts in the capital, including the Akihabara area of Chiyoda Ward and Shibuya.

The patrol targeted so-called “JK” (joshi kosei) school girl businesses that are feared to be a hotbed for child prostitution.

According to police, there were 190 such parlors in Tokyo. The establishments promote the supply of massages but many providing sexual services.

In an effort to prevent young persons from getting involved in criminal activities, a new Tokyo ordinance that takes effect on July 1 will restrict the employment of persons under the age of 18 in certain service businesses.

“By continuing to take [persons into] protective custody and initiating crackdowns, we want to eliminate crimes involving young people,” a representative of the police is quoted by NHK (Apr. 9).