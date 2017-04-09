Osaka cops: Man suspected of jumping from love hotel room later dies

A man found collapsed outside a love hotel Tennoji Ward was later confirmed dead at a hospital
OSAKA (TR) – A man who checked into a love hotel was later confirmed dead after his body was found collapsed outside, police said on Sunday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Apr. 9).

At around 2:20 p.m., police received a tip about a person who had leaped from the building of Hotel L ‘Hotel, located in the Ikutamacho area of Tennoji Ward.

Officers from theTennoji Police Station arriving at the scene found the man collapsed on a road in front of the north side of the building. He was later confirmed dead at a nearby hospital.

According to police, the man is believed to be a 34-year-old resident of Ibaraki City. Prior to the incident, he had checked into a sixth-floor room of the hotel with a female acquaintance, aged in her 20s.

“My attention was diverted momentarily — and then he disappeared,” the female companion was quoted by police.

Police suspect that the man leaped from the window of the room that the couple checked into.

