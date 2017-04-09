Chiba cops: 21 fall ill with heat stroke at One Ok Rock concert

CHIBA (TR) – A total of 21 people fell ill with symptoms of heat stroke and hyperventilation, among whom five required hospitalization at a concert in Chiba City on Saturday, police said, reports Nippon News Network (Apr. 9).

Chiba Prefectural Police said the 21 fans at a concert by One Ok Rock were sent to a hospital after they had trouble breathing and exhibited symptoms similar to heat stroke at around 7:30 p.m. Among those hospitalized was a woman in her 50s who suffered a bone fracture.

A total of 50 people complained of feeling unwell, authorities said.

Witnesses told police some spectators were crushed and knocked down after the audience rushed forward when a band member moved from the front of the stage to the rear. Tussling was also reported among some members of the packed crowd.

A witness told TV Asahi (Apr. 9) that the sick were “carried off by staff after the show was suspended.”

“It’s probably because of the heat,” a witness said. “The density [of people] was extremely high, everyone was jammed together.”

One Ok Rock, which formed in Tokyo in 2005, has completed several world tours and played at festivals alongside the likes of Green Day, Rihanna and Franz Ferdinand.