KANAGAWA (TR) – In a joint operation, Kanagawa and Hokkaido prefectural police have arrested two men in the drugging and sexual abuse of a teenage girl at an apartment in Yokohama’s Chuo Ward last year, reports Jiji Press (Apr. 6).

On the night of June 19, Yosuke Osawa, the 48-year-old president of a company that sells disaster prevention equipment, allegedly laced a drink given to the girl, who was 14 at the time, with a sleeping powder and committed sex acts with her lower body once she passed out. He also filmed the acts with a smartphone.

Osawa then sent the video to Yukihiro Hamada, a 52-year-old resident of Otaru City, Hokkaido, via the smartphone application Line. “I made a girl sleep magically,” Osawa wrote to Hamada, according to TV Asahi (Apr. 6).

Police arrested Osawa and Hamada, who became acquainted via an internet bulletin board, on charges of quasi-indecent assault and the production of child pornography. Osawa admits to the allegations while Hamada denies the charges.

The matter came to light after Hamada was arrested for a separate crime involving acts deemed obscene. During that investigation, a check of his smartphone by police revealed the video of the girl in apartment, who is the daughter of an acquaintance of Osawa.

