Osaka cops: Parents beat child with frying pan, cut face with saw

OSAKA (TR) – A man and woman living in Kita Ward were arrested for allegedly abusing their 5-year-old son with a frying pan and other items earlier this year, reports TV Asahi (Apr. 6).

Osaka Prefectural Police arrested Daisuke Omoto, a 33-year-old company employee, and his wife, 28-year-old Ayano, for allegedly assaulting their child at their apartment in late February, leaving him with injuries that took two weeks to recover from.

Ayano, on suspicion of inflicting bodily injury, has admitted to police that she beat their child, whose body is covered in bruises, but Omoto is denying the charges and saying he “didn’t do anything at all.” Both suspects have been referred to prosecutors.

The parents allegedly used their fists and a frying pan to beat the boy’s back, arms and legs. They also slashed his cheeks with a saw and poked his stomach with the tip of a knife, according to the Mainichi Shimbun (Apr. 6).

A female neighbor called police after seeing him walk home naked on March 1, after which he was taken into custody by prefectural police.

The boy initially told police he “fell from a jungle gym” regarding the injuries, but later revealed his “mom and dad did it to me.”

Police are investigating whether the boy was abused on a daily basis.