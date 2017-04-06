Tokyo police: Girl, 14, killed by Seibu Ikebukuro train in likely suicide

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are investigating what is believed to have been a suicide after a school girl was hit and killed by a train at a station in Nerima Ward, reports the Mainichi Shimbun (Apr. 6).

At around 9:00 p.m. on Wedneday, an express train on the Seibu Ikebukuro Line traveling from Ikebukuro Station struck the girl, 14, at Oizumi-Gakuen Station. She was later confirmed dead at a nearby hospital.

According to the Shakujii Police Station, an examination of security camera footage showed the girl leap from the platform and into the path of the oncoming train, which was passing through the station. No will was found at the scene.

She girl is a third-year middle school student living in Nerima. During her first and second years at the school, the girl had a perfect attendance record, said a representative of the Nerima Board of Education. There board had also received no reports that she had been bullied. The inauguration ceremony for the current school year was scheduled for Thursday.

According to Seibu Railway, 58 trains were suspended due to the incident, inconveniencing 14,000 passengers.