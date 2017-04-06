Fukuoka cops: University student tries stealing bread in bid to drop out

FUKUOKA (TR) – A male university student was arrested for allegedly attempting to steal bread by threatening a bakery shopkeeper with scissors in a bid to drop out, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Apr.5).

Fukuoka Prefectural Police arrested the boy, 18, on suspicion of robbery after he prodded the 70-year-old male shopkeeper with scissors at around 9:30 a.m. in a bid to steal money and goods.

The suspect has admitted to the charges. “I thought I’d be able to drop out of university if I committed robbery,” the suspect is quoted by police. He said he started university this spring.

The shopkeeper was kneading dough when the student, who claims to be a first-year university student, threatened him by saying, “This is a robbery.”

Police were called after the shopkeeper grabbed the suspect by his chest and shoved him against a wall.

The shopkeeper was uninjured and there were no customers at the time, police said.

“I planned to use the money to play around and pay for travel to return home,” the suspect was quoted as saying by TV Asahi (Apr. 5).