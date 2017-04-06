Ex-Kanagawa cop accused of stalking woman 1st day on job

NIIGATA (TR) – A former police officer in Kanagawa Prefecture has been arrested after he allegedly stalked a female acquaintance and trespassed into her home in Ojiya City on his first day on the job, reports TV Asahi (Apr. 5).

On Tuesday, officers from the Tokamachi Police Station arrested Tomoya Takashio, 20, on suspicion of violating the Stalker Control Act after he allegedly barged into the home of the woman, aged in her 20s, three times on Saturday, his first day on the job.

Takashio continued to lie in wait for the woman near her home, even after he was warned by an officer who received a call from the victim. He voluntarily resigned on Monday after returning to his dormitory in Kanagawa, police said.

“I want to return to my home town,” Takashio told Kanagawa Prefectural Police upon submitting his resignation, reports Sports Nippon (Apr. 5). The suspect is from Ojiya.