AOMORI (TR) – Aomori Prefectural Police have arrested a 16-year-old for allegedly not paying the driver of taxi after journey of hundreds of kilometers that began in Fukushima Prefecture earlier this year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Apr. 5).

On March 16 at 10:15 p.m., the boy hailed the cab in front of JR Fukushima Station. Upon the taxi’s arrival at a parking lot in Hirosaki City, Aomori about five hours later, the suspect exited the vehicle without paying the male driver, 65, the fare, which including tolls came to 145,000 yen.

The boy, who was arrested on Wednesday on charges of fraud, admits to the allegations. “I wanted to return home,” the suspect is quoted by police.

During the trip, the boy led the driver to believe that he had the money to pay the fare, according to TV Asahi (Apr. 6).

When the suspect exited the cab, after a journey of around 400 kilometers, he told the driver that he was going to retrieve the money for the fare. However, he never returned.