GUNMA (TR) – Gunma Prefectural Police are searching for the owner of more than 40 million yen in cash found in garbage collected by an industrial waste disposal firm in Numata City, reports NHK (Apr. 5).

At around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, a 63-year-old male employee of the firm reported the discovery of cash while sorting garbage to a superior. The garbage had been brought into the company after it was collected by truck.

Police officers alerted to the scene later confirmed the amount to be 42.51 million yen. It is suspected that the cash was discarded by the owner by mistake.

According to police, the cash will remain in the custody of police for a period of three months. If the owner is not found during that time, the money will be handed over to the company. “We would like to make a donation if the owner of the cash does not appear,” a representative of the company is quoted.

According to TBS News (Apr. 5), a gold nugget weighing around one kilogram was also brought into the company in the past.