Dock worker found crushed to death inside cargo container at port in Yokohama

KANAGAWA (TR) – A male dock worker was found crushed to death inside a cargo container loaded with packages by a colleague using heavy machinery at the Port of Yokohama on Monday, reports TV Asahi (Apr. 4).

The body of Takuya Takahashi, 26, was found crushed by the packages inside the container planned for shipment to the United States by his superior at around 8:30 p.m., police said.

Takahashi was photographing packages inside containers to ensure they were packed properly when his whereabouts became unknown, police said.

Police are questioning Takahashi’s male colleague, who used a forklift to fill the container with packages until it was full. It is suspected that Takahashi was crushed during the loading process.