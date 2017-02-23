Sexual assault charge added to Canadian man accused in murder of Japanese woman

VANCOUVER, CANADA (TR) – A 49-year-old Canadian male arrested last year in the murder of a missing Japanese woman in Vancouver has been hit with fresh charges of attempted sexual assault in another city, reports CTV News (Fe. 17).

William Schneider has been accused of attempted sexual assault in the city of Vernon on September 28, the same day that the body Natsumi Kogawa, 30, was found by police inside a historic mansion in Vancouver.

Police have not provided details of the alleged sex crime, which was sworn on January 31. Further, the victim’s name has been removed from court records, according to Infonews.ca (Feb. 17).

Earlier this month, Schneider was charged with second-degree murder in the killing of Kogawa. The suspect was initially taken into custody on suspicion of indignity to a human body the day after the discovery of her corpse.

Kogawa, a native of Aomori Prefecture, had been studying in Vancouver since May. A friend was last able to contact her via the smartphone application Line on September 8. Four days later, a missing persons report was filed with police.

The defendant is set to appear in court in Vernon on March 2 for a bail hearing in the sexual assault case.

Comment On This Article