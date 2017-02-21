Tokyo police arrest man over death threat to voice actress

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 32-year-old man for threatening via social media to kill a popular voice actress, reports NHK (Feb. 20).

On February 2, Akihiro Fukushima, a resident of Nagahama City, Shiga Prefecture, allegedly wrote on Twitter that he would kill Nana Mizuki, 37, by “beating her to death.”

Fukushima, who has been charged with disrupting the business of the company operating Mizuki’s fan club, admits to the allegations. “Even though I told her by email that I wanted to see her, I got no reply,” the suspect is quoted by the Akasaka Police Station. “So I [wrote the message] out of revenge. I wanted to get her attention.”

On October 8, the company lodged a complaint with police. During performances by Mizuki in Hokkaido Prefecture on February 18 and 19, police provided security at the events, according to Nikkan Sports (Feb. 20).

