Tokyo cops seek man who installed spy cam in woman’s residence

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are seeking the help of the public in locating a man suspected of installing a hidden camera in the residence of a woman in Komae City last year, reports Nippon News Network (Feb. 21).

On December 12, the suspect trespassed into the apartment of the woman, aged in her 30s, and installed a small camera inside a hose of her laundry machine in the bathroom. Police suspect the purpose of the installation was to take tosatsu, or voyeur, footage of the woman.

In installing the camera, the suspect photographed himself. An image released by police shows him wearing glasses and attired in a black sweatshirt and gray pants. He is believed to be aged in his 20s.

Since the woman locked her door, the suspect, with whom she is not acquainted, likely used a pass key, police said, according to Nippon News Network (Feb. 21).

Persons with information on the case are advised to call the Chofu Police Station at 042-488-0110.

