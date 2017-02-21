Kyoto cops nab Chinese national in sale of fake Hermes Birkin bags

Suspect denies infringing on manufacturer's trademark rights

Kyoto police have arrested a 44-year-old Chinese national in the sale of fake Birkin bags by label Hermes

KYOTO (TR) – A Chinese man made over 16 million yen by selling online fake luxury handbags imported from China, police said on Monday.

Kyoto Prefectural Police arrested the man, 44, for allegedly selling five fake Birkin bags by French manufacturer Hermes to a 48-year-old woman and four other buyers on his own website for a total of some 140,000 yen, TBS News reports (Feb. 20).

The suspect is denying the charges, telling police he “sold Birkin-style bags, but they don’t infringe on Hermes’ trademark rights.”

The suspect imported over 700 fake bags from China and sold them under the guise of “Birkin-style order bags” for profits of over 16 million yen, police said.

